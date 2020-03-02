Statewide tornado drill to be held Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. The test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens.

Area residents, businesses, and schools are urged to treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning.

