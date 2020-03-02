Statewide tornado drill to be held Tuesday

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
339755-tornadoes-rip-through-parts-of-midwest-4c643_175064

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. The test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens.

Area residents, businesses, and schools are urged to treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories