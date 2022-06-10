WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas got damaging wind late Thursday into Friday. The storm also brought rain, hail, and at least one tornado.
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been gathering data about the wind gusts, rain totals, and damage.
Friday, 10:10 a.m. – Rain totals:
- Dexter – Cowley County – 2.24″
- 1 ESE Newton – Harvey County – 1.64″
- Cambridge – Cowley County – 1.59″
- Atlanta – Cowley County – 1.55″
- 4 N Clearwater – Sedgwick County – 1.36″
- 1 N Goddard – Sedgwick County – 1.02″
- 3 SW South Hutchinson – Reno County – 1.33″
- 6 NW Burden – Cowley County – 1.28″
- 1 ENE Cedar Vale – Chautauqua County – 1.22″
- 8 NW Russell – Russell County – 1.13″
- 6 W Brookville – Ellsworth County – 1.12″
- Andale – Sedgwick County – 1.10″
- 3 NNW Willowbrook – Reno County – 1.06″
Friday, 9:30 a.m. – Damage reports:
- 1 SW Oaklawn – Sedgwick County – half a tree down on a mobile home
- 4 S Maize – Sedgwick county – 4″ diameter tree limb down
Friday, 9:15 a.m. – Wind gusts, damage reports:
- 1 N Goddard – Sedgwick County – 60 mph gust
- 6 S Windom – McPherson County – Estimated winds 70 mph, large tree limbs down
- 1 WNW Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – Sedgwick County – large tree limb down
- 4 SSW Maize – Sedgwick County – large tree limbs down
- 1 SSW Haysville – Sedgwick County – a large tree branch down
Friday, 5 a.m. – Damage report:
- Andale – Sedgwick County – large tree knocked down
Friday, 4:10 a.m. – Wind gusts:
- 4 SSE Blackwell – Kay County, Oklahoma – 70 mph gust
- 2 NW Ponca City – Kay County, Oklahoma – 63 mph gust
Friday, 3:10 a.m. – Wind gusts:
- McConnell Air force Base – Sedgwick County – 63 mph gust
Friday, 2:50 a.m. – Wind gusts:
- 1 SSE Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – Sedgwick County – 60 mph gust
Friday, 2:40 a.m. – Wind gusts:
- 3 S Maize – Sedgwick County – 60 mph gust
Friday, 1:15 a.m. – Hail:
- Golf ball hail in Lenora – Norton County
Friday, 12:30 a.m. – Tornado:
- Confirmed tornado 16 miles south of Hill City in Graham County. It appears to have formed over farmland. So far, we have not heard of damage. KSN News is making calls to get more information.