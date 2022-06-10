WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas got damaging wind late Thursday into Friday. The storm also brought rain, hail, and at least one tornado.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been gathering data about the wind gusts, rain totals, and damage.

Friday, 10:10 a.m. – Rain totals:

Dexter – Cowley County – 2.24″

1 ESE Newton – Harvey County – 1.64″

Cambridge – Cowley County – 1.59″

Atlanta – Cowley County – 1.55″

4 N Clearwater – Sedgwick County – 1.36″

1 N Goddard – Sedgwick County – 1.02″

3 SW South Hutchinson – Reno County – 1.33″

6 NW Burden – Cowley County – 1.28″

1 ENE Cedar Vale – Chautauqua County – 1.22″

8 NW Russell – Russell County – 1.13″

6 W Brookville – Ellsworth County – 1.12″

Andale – Sedgwick County – 1.10″

3 NNW Willowbrook – Reno County – 1.06″

Friday, 9:30 a.m. – Damage reports:

1 SW Oaklawn – Sedgwick County – half a tree down on a mobile home

4 S Maize – Sedgwick county – 4″ diameter tree limb down

Friday, 9:15 a.m. – Wind gusts, damage reports:

1 N Goddard – Sedgwick County – 60 mph gust

6 S Windom – McPherson County – Estimated winds 70 mph, large tree limbs down

1 WNW Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – Sedgwick County – large tree limb down

4 SSW Maize – Sedgwick County – large tree limbs down

1 SSW Haysville – Sedgwick County – a large tree branch down

Friday, 5 a.m. – Damage report:

Andale – Sedgwick County – large tree knocked down

Friday, 4:10 a.m. – Wind gusts:

4 SSE Blackwell – Kay County, Oklahoma – 70 mph gust

2 NW Ponca City – Kay County, Oklahoma – 63 mph gust

Friday, 3:10 a.m. – Wind gusts:

McConnell Air force Base – Sedgwick County – 63 mph gust

Friday, 2:50 a.m. – Wind gusts:

1 SSE Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – Sedgwick County – 60 mph gust

Friday, 2:40 a.m. – Wind gusts:

3 S Maize – Sedgwick County – 60 mph gust

Friday, 1:15 a.m. – Hail:

Golf ball hail in Lenora – Norton County

Friday, 12:30 a.m. – Tornado: