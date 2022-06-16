MADISON, Kan. (KSNW) – A tornado-warned storm moved through Greenwood County Wednesday night. It caused some damage and flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement reported power flashes, tree damage and shingles off some Madison roofs. Heavy rain also caused some roads in the town to be impassable.

The weather service will coordinate with Greenwood County Management on the damage in Madison. They will evaluate whether it was wind or a tornado that caused the damage.