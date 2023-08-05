WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather caused damage in parts of southcentral Kansas, including Cowley and Sumner counties.

Downed trees caused major damage to campers at the fairgrounds. Damage was also seen in houses throughout Winfield.

Around 3,800 Winfield residents lost power Saturday morning. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, that number is still in the thousands.

According to Winfield’s city manager, it may take up to 72 hours for power to be fully restored. He said he was pleased with how the community responded to helping each other.

“It was no surprise, the Winfield community had bound together during this and really picked each other up. If you were in the community today, you saw neighbors helping neighbors, and that’s what we expect. That’s what we’re about,” said Winfield City Manager Taggert Wall.

One resident said her husband planned to sleep in his camper at the fairgrounds, but he made a last-second decision to head home and sleep there. The storm caused a tree to cut their camper in half.

“Thank God he did, or he would definitely not be here anymore,” said Winfield resident Jayln Lynch.

The Red Cross set up a temporary shelter in the cafeteria between Winfield Middle School and Winfield High School, but it closed Sunday night.

Residents who need assistance after the storms can call 1-800-RED-CROSS 24 hours a day.