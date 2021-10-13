Storm chaser catches video of Sharon Springs tornado

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) — A tornado ripped through parts of western Kansas on Tuesday night, causing damage in the small community of Sharon Springs.

The tornado developed from a storm cell that produced severe weather across the state, including large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph.

Among the damages reported were powerlines, golf carts, and a maintenance shed on the Sharon Springs Golf Course.

  • Sharon Springs golf course damage (Courtesy: Maggie Figurilli)
A semi was also reported to have been overturned by the wind on I-70 near Oakley in Logan County. The driver was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The storm system also produced tornadoes in Oklahoma and snow in the Rocky Mountains.

