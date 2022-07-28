WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Minneapolis is dealing with damage from a storm that moved through Ottawa County around 4:40 a.m. Thursday.

Trees, branches, and some power poles are down around the town. The storm also knocked out power to the city. A viewer sent us pictures of the damage, including a church roof that blew onto a neighboring building.

Storm damage in Minneapolis, Kansas, on July 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy Dustin McCown)

Dustin McCown said his pictures are from just three streets in the town. But, he said the “entire town is a mess!”

Another viewer told KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman that he had been sawing trees all morning. He said it looked like a tornado hit the town.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka said it has spoken with the Ottawa County emergency manager. After the conversation, NWS concluded that intense straight-line winds out of the west caused the damage. The wind speed was estimated at 75 to 80 mph.

It said the damage was fairly widespread, and radar velocity data showed a descending jet which likely caused “an enhancement of wind” in that area.

Other Kansans are happy with the rain the storm is bringing. These are the rainfall totals from the KSN Storm Track 3 Team.

12:20 p.m.

7 miles WNW Barnard – Lincoln County – 1.70″

2 miles NNW Eureka – Greenwood County – 1.61″

10:45 a.m.

3 miles NE Ada – Ottawa County – 2.46″

2 miles ENE Emporia – Lyon County – 2″

Neosho Rapids – Lyon County – 2″

9:30 a.m.

2 miles NW Emporia – Lyon County – 1.89″

2 miles NNW Blakeman – Rawlins County – 0.45″

8:45 a.m.