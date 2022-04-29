ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A tornado caused damage Friday night in Andover and Butler County. The storm formed in Sedgwick County and made its way into Butler County just after 8 p.m.

As of right now, there are no confirmed injuries.

However, the YMCA in Andover was hit. There are authorities on the scene assessing the damage.

Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said, “please do not come to Andover unless you have to. Emergency services want to focus on the families in Andover and not have to manage people wanted to drive by to see the damages.”

The Greater Wichita YMCA said in a statement, “the Andover YMCA suffered significant damage as a result of the storm that hit the Andover area this evening. We are thankful that all of the staff and members that took shelter at the branch at the time of the storm, were not injured. The branch will be closed until further notice. We will keep everyone updated as details become available.”

Andover YMCA Damage (Courtesy: Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore)

Wichita YMCA Damage (Courtesy: Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore)

In Sedgwick County, David Dennis, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, has given a verbal declaration of emergency to activate Sedgwick County Emergency Operations Center and the Local Emergency Operations Plan.

Sedgwick County is currently evaluating the damage in southeast Wichita/Sedgwick County and will follow up with more information.

The declaration will help facilitate state aid.

(Courtesy: Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore)

KSN has multiple crews on the scene and will update this story with more information as it comes in.