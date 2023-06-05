WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hail, rain and wind impacted parts of Kansas Monday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sedgwick and Butler counties. As the storm passed through the area, it dropped torrential rain, small hail and produced high wind.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect until 3 PM for Sedgwick and Butler counties. Quarter size hail and 60 MPH winds have been reported. Expect torrential rain! Storm is nearly stationary. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/PS7gGpjKh5 — Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 5, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick and Sumner County in KS until 3:30pm. https://t.co/gSxWKI6bB5 #kswx — KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) June 5, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Sedgwick County until 8:15 p.m. for small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Doppler radar indicates between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

During the rain, several traffic accidents were reported on Kansas Highway 96 and Kellogg. Wichway.org has a list of all the traffic tie-ups.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team continues to track the latest storm reports.

Storm reports:

3:00 p.m.

2 NE Beattie – Marshall County – 60 mph wind at 2:30 p.m.

3 S Maize – Sedgwick County – Quarter-sized hail at 2:41 p.m.

1 NE Downtown Wichita – Sedgwick County – Emergency Management reports flooding at Murdock and Washington, vehicles stuck in street flooding

2:23 p.m.

3 SE of Maize – Sedgwick County – Wind gust of 67 mph at 2:23 p.m.

2:19 p.m.

Herington – Quarter-size hail

2:08 p.m.

2 NW Parkerville – Morris County – 60 mph winds

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport – 58 mph wind gust

2 ENE Downtown Wichita – Quarter-size hail

Tracking Severe Weather:

Free apps

Social Media: