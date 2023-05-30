WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Winds are reaching over 85 mph in western Kansas.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking storms in the western side of the state, including wind speeds and the size of hailstones.
Storm reports:
9:37 p.m.
- Garden City reports 87 MPH wind gust!
9:31 p.m.
- 77 MPH wind gust in Garden City.
9:29 p.m.
- 69 MPH wind gust 1 ENE Garden City
9:10 p.m.
- Garden City: 73 mph wind gust.
9:05 p.m.
- Garden City: 62 mph wind gust
8:45 p.m.
- 6 NW Scott City: 68 mph wind gust
- 2 E Scott City: Quarter-size hail
- 2 E Scott City: 70 mph wind gust
- 1 SSW Grigston – Scott City: 67-70 mph wind gusts
- 2 S Amy – Lane County: 70 mph wind gust
- 2 ESE Scott City: 64 mph wind gust
- Winona: Water over road near Winona. Unsure of direction at this time. About four inches of rain fell.
8:28 p.m.
- 6 NW Scott City: 68 mph wind gust via mesonet
6:45 p.m.
- Burrton – Quarter-size hail
- South Burrton: Harvey Street completely flooded
- 7 NNW Ogallah – Trego County: Half-dollar hail
- Quinter – Gove County: Quarter-size hail
- Rexford – Thomas County: Half-dollar-size hail
- 1 NNE Goodland – Sherman CountyL Funnel reported
- 8 S WheelerL Dust storm reported. Visibility reduced on fields with bare dirt
5:51 p.m.
- 3 NE Cedar Point — Chase County: Quarter-size hail reported
3:44 p.m.
- Peabody: Quarter-size hail reported
Tracking Severe Weather:
RADARS:
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES:
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- Skyview Northeast Wichita
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt