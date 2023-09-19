WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A landspout has been spotted by several KSN viewers in Rush County.

Some of them shared photos they were able to snap:

  • Courtesy: Stephen Mazouch
  • Courtesy: Jason White
  • Courtesy: Danae Stone
  • Courtesy: Brittany Oborny
  • Courtesy: Lindsey Broin
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Jack Boston are tracking storm reports from across the state:

Storm reports:

7:18 p.m.

  • Golf Ball size hail – Ford County.
  • 2” hail 3 east of Ensign
  • Also, EOC reports water over the road between 102 and 106 on Saddle Road. Reporting about 3” of rain in that area. This is in Ford County.

6:51 p.m.

  • Quarter-size hail – 5 SE Alexander in Rush County.

6:54 p.m.

  • Quarter-size hail continues in the storm in southwest Ford County. Storm is barely moving.

6:44 p.m.

  • Landspout reported just before 6 p.m. near Rush Center.

5:32 p.m.

  • 6 SW Ft. Dodge – Ford County – quarter-size hail AND wind damage (3-inch tree limbs and power poles broken).

2:34 p.m.

  • 1:45 pm – 60 mph wind gust at 3 miles NW of Pierceville, KS [KGCK] (Finney Co.)

