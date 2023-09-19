WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A landspout has been spotted by several KSN viewers in Rush County.
Some of them shared photos they were able to snap:
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Jack Boston are tracking storm reports from across the state:
Storm reports:
7:18 p.m.
- Golf Ball size hail – Ford County.
- 2” hail 3 east of Ensign
- Also, EOC reports water over the road between 102 and 106 on Saddle Road. Reporting about 3” of rain in that area. This is in Ford County.
6:51 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail – 5 SE Alexander in Rush County.
6:54 p.m.
- Quarter-size hail continues in the storm in southwest Ford County. Storm is barely moving.
6:44 p.m.
- Landspout reported just before 6 p.m. near Rush Center.
5:32 p.m.
- 6 SW Ft. Dodge – Ford County – quarter-size hail AND wind damage (3-inch tree limbs and power poles broken).
2:34 p.m.
- 1:45 pm – 60 mph wind gust at 3 miles NW of Pierceville, KS [KGCK] (Finney Co.)
