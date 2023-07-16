WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Storms that moved across Kansas on Sunday packed a punch. Several tornado warnings were issued with a complex of severe storms that moved from north to south through central Kansas.

The hardest hit area was Great Bend, where hail over softball-sized fell. The high wind snapped power lines and trees. The roof of the First Southern Baptist Church was blown off in the storm.

Wheatland Electric is reporting 9,011 customers without power in the Great Bend area. The storm downed transmission structures on NE 20 Road. Crews are hoping to get power restored by mid-morning to early Monday afternoon. Sunflower Electric Power Corporation currently has more than a dozen high-voltage transmission structures down and three substations offline in Great Bend.

After the storm, the Great Bend Police Department asked residents to stay at home so the roads could be cleared. Around 10 p.m., the main roads had been cleared, but some side roads still had storm debris.

The National Weather Service will be in the area surveying the damage today to determine if a tornado touched down.

First Southern Baptist Church damage (Courtesy: Great Bend Police Department)

First Southern Baptist Church damage (Courtesy: Great Bend Police Department)

Damage in Great Bend (Courtesy: Richard Elson)

Train cars overturned (Courtesy: Peyton Cambell)

Hail in Great Bend (Courtesy: Renee DeYoung)

Hail in Great Bend (Courtesy: Renee DeYoung)

Hail in Great Bend (Courtesy: Miguel Sanchez)

Hail in Phillipsburg (Courtesy: Cindy Karlin)

Hail in Phillipsburg (Courtesy: Cindy Karlin)

Hail from Great Bend (Courtesy: Shawn Satterfield)

Hail from Great Bend (Courtesy: Shawn Satterfield)

Hail from Great Bend (Courtesy: Shawn Satterfield)

Hail in Great Bend (Courtesy: Kathy Ashbaugh)

Hail in Great Bend (Courtesy: Kathy Ashbaugh)

Hail in Great Bend (Courtesy: Monica Tovar)

Hail damage in Great Bend (Courtesy: Shawn Satterfield)

Damage in Great Bend (Courtesy: Richard Elson)

Damage in Great Bend (Courtesy: Richard Elson)

Storm reports:

7:43 p.m.

N Radium – Stafford County – multiple power poles blown down at 6:23 PM

Larned – Pawnee County – 3 inch tree limbs broken, power poles broken at 7:06 PM

1 S Great Bend Airport – Barton County – softball-sized hail at 6:15 PM

7:26 p.m.

1 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – tennis ball sized hail at Eisenhower School at 6:13 PM

1 NE Great Bend – Barton County – large tree limbs broken, power poles broken at 6:30 PM

5 S Albert – Barton County – ping pong ball sized hail at 6:27 PM

7:06 p.m.

4 E Hoisington – Barton County – numerous power poles completely snapped at 5:59 PM

1 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – golf ball sized hail at 6:02 PM

2 NE Great Bend – Barton County – golf ball sized hail at 6:02 PM

4 E Great Bend – Barton County – large trees down, 6″ branches down, quarter sized hail at 6:08 PM

2 NE Great Bend – Barton County – trees uprooted or snapped, roof blown off, at 6:08 PM

6:59 p.m.

3 SSW Cedar – Smith County – golf ball sized hail at 3:35 PM, broke windows in home and vehicle, damage to vinyl siding

2 E Great Bend – Barton County – quarter sized hail at 5:58 PM

2 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – golf ball sized hail at 5:59 PM

2 E Great Bend – Barton County – golf ball sized hail at 6:01 PM

2 NE Great Bend – Barton County – golf ball sized hail at 6:02 PM

5:56 p.m.

3 E Russell Airport – Russell County – 5 power poles knocked down on homer road from bunker hill to russell

2 N Hoisington – Barton County – 60 MPH wind gusts at 5:52 PM

6 E Susank – Barton County – 70 MPH winds at 5:35 PM

5:33 p.m.

6 SW Dorrance – Russell County – power lines down blocking road

Russel Airport – Russell County – 77 MPH winds at 5:25 PM

5:11 p.m.

Waldo – Russell County – golf ball-sized hail 4:44 PM

Russell – Russell County – 69 MPH Wind gusts

5:01 p.m.

6 SSE Waldo – Russell County – half-dollar-sized hail at 4:58 PM

4:26 p.m.

7 SSW Osborne – Osborne County – teacup-sized hail at 4:16 PM

10 ENE Natoma – Osborne County – 65 MPH wind gusts at 4:19 PM

3:23 p.m.

Phillipsburg – Phillips County – golf ball sized hail at 3:19 PM

