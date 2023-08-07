WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist Lucy Doll are tracking severe storms moving into northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.
Many counties in western Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. in some areas and 1 a.m. in others.
Parts of Cheyenne County, Rawlins County and Dundy County are also under a flash flood warning issued by the NWS until 9 p.m. Monday
Storm reports:
6:48 p.m.
- 1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – quarter-sized hail
6:44 p.m.
- Bird City – Cheyenne County – quarter-sized hail
6:34 p.m.
- 2 E Brewster – Thomas County – Dust Storm, quarter-mile visibility
6:13 p.m.
- Colby – Thomas County – quarter-sized hail
- 4 N Colby – Thomas County – hen egg-sized hail
- Indianola – Red Willow County NE – ping pong ball-sized hail
- 4 N Colby – Thomas County – golf ball-sized hail
- 9 S McDonald – Rawlins County – golf ball-sized hail
5:48 p.m.
- 4 N Bird City – Cheyenne County – golf ball-sized hail
5:46 p.m.
- 15 S Beardsley – Rawlins County – Softball-sized hail, busted out the windshield of a car
5:30 p.m.
- 15 N Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – golf ball-sized hail
- 10 S McDonald – Rawlins County – 58 MPH winds
5 p.m.
- 5 SE McDonald – Rawlins County – quarter-sized hail
4:54 p.m.
- 6 SE Palisade – Hitchcock County NE – baseball-sized hail
- 8 N Culbertson – Hitchcock County NE – quarter-sized hail
4:41 p.m.
- 1 W Bird City – Cheyenne County – Landspout
4:29 p.m.
- 6 NW Stratton – Hitchcock County NE – quarter-sized hail
4:23 p.m.
- 2 NNW Bird City – Cheyenne County – quarter-sized hail
4:07 p.m.
- 7 N Benkelman – Dundy County NE – quarter-sized hail
4:06 p.m.
- 5 NW Stratton – Hitchcock County NE – quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail
Tracking Severe Weather:
