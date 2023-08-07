WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist Lucy Doll are tracking severe storms moving into northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Many counties in western Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. in some areas and 1 a.m. in others.

Parts of Cheyenne County, Rawlins County and Dundy County are also under a flash flood warning issued by the NWS until 9 p.m. Monday

Storm reports:

6:48 p.m.

1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – quarter-sized hail

6:44 p.m.

Bird City – Cheyenne County – quarter-sized hail

6:34 p.m.

2 E Brewster – Thomas County – Dust Storm, quarter-mile visibility

6:13 p.m.

Colby – Thomas County – quarter-sized hail

4 N Colby – Thomas County – hen egg-sized hail

Indianola – Red Willow County NE – ping pong ball-sized hail

4 N Colby – Thomas County – golf ball-sized hail

9 S McDonald – Rawlins County – golf ball-sized hail

5:48 p.m.

4 N Bird City – Cheyenne County – golf ball-sized hail

5:46 p.m.

15 S Beardsley – Rawlins County – Softball-sized hail, busted out the windshield of a car

5:30 p.m.

15 N Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – golf ball-sized hail

10 S McDonald – Rawlins County – 58 MPH winds

5 p.m.

5 SE McDonald – Rawlins County – quarter-sized hail

4:54 p.m.

6 SE Palisade – Hitchcock County NE – baseball-sized hail

8 N Culbertson – Hitchcock County NE – quarter-sized hail

4:41 p.m.

1 W Bird City – Cheyenne County – Landspout

4:29 p.m.

6 NW Stratton – Hitchcock County NE – quarter-sized hail

4:23 p.m.

2 NNW Bird City – Cheyenne County – quarter-sized hail

4:07 p.m.

7 N Benkelman – Dundy County NE – quarter-sized hail

4:06 p.m.

5 NW Stratton – Hitchcock County NE – quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail

Tracking Severe Weather:

