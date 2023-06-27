WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking weather, including severe thunderstorm watches across Kansas.
As of 7:57 p.m., the following Kansas counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch:
- BARBER
- CLARK
- COMANCHE
- COWLEY
- EDWARDS
- FORD
- HARPER
- HODGEMAN
- KINGMAN
- KIOWA
- PAWNEE
- PRATT
- RENO
- SEDGWICK
- STAFFORD
- SUMNER
Storm reports:
8:30 p.m.
- Trees down in Forgan, estimated winds of 80 MPH.
8:27 p.m.
- Beaver Mesonet – 66 MPH gusts
- 4 NE Hayne – Seward County – 69 MPH wind gusts
- 4 N Meade – 70 MPH winds
- Meade currently without power
8:05 p.m.
- 6 S Turpin – report of 114 MPH wind gust!!! Measured with anemometer from a storm chaser.
7:37 p.m.
- 80 MPH winds 9 South of Hugoton – Stevens County.
- 8 SSE Feterita – Stevens County – 80 MPH wind reported by fire department.
6:43 p.m.
- 4-inch hail north of Optima
6:40 p.m.
- Pictures of tennis ball size hail showing up on twitter near Optima in Oklahoma.
6:13 p.m.
- Oklahoma Panhandle – golf ball size hail – 6 miles southeast of Hough in Texas County, OK.
KSN will provide more storm reports as they become available.
