WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking weather, including severe thunderstorm watches across Kansas.

As of 7:57 p.m., the following Kansas counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch:

  • BARBER
  • CLARK
  • COMANCHE
  • COWLEY
  • EDWARDS
  • FORD
  • HARPER
  • HODGEMAN
  • KINGMAN
  • KIOWA
  • PAWNEE
  • PRATT
  • RENO
  • SEDGWICK
  • STAFFORD
  • SUMNER

Storm reports:

8:30 p.m.

  • Trees down in Forgan, estimated winds of 80 MPH.

8:27 p.m.

  • Beaver Mesonet – 66 MPH gusts
  • 4 NE Hayne – Seward County – 69 MPH wind gusts
  • 4 N Meade – 70 MPH winds
  • Meade currently without power

8:05 p.m.

  • 6 S Turpin – report of 114 MPH wind gust!!! Measured with anemometer from a storm chaser.

7:37 p.m.

  • 80 MPH winds 9 South of Hugoton – Stevens County.
  • 8 SSE Feterita – Stevens County – 80 MPH wind reported by fire department.

6:43 p.m.

  • 4-inch hail north of Optima

6:40 p.m.

  • Pictures of tennis ball size hail showing up on twitter near Optima in Oklahoma.

6:13 p.m.

  • Oklahoma Panhandle – golf ball size hail – 6 miles southeast of Hough in Texas County, OK.

KSN will provide more storm reports as they become available.

