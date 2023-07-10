WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking weather, including severe thunderstorm warnings and watches, in far western Kansas Monday evening.

Storm reports:

7:59 p.m.

  • 4 N Colby – Quarter size hail
  • 1 W Trenton – Quarter size hail
  • 1 W Trendon – 60 MPH wind gust

7:08 p.m.

  • Wind gusts now to 68 MPH in Atwood

7:02 p.m.

  • 66 MPH wind gust reported 2 N Atwood in Rawlins County
  • 7 N Ludell in Rawlins County – report of a 68 MPH wind gust
  • Goodland National Weather Service has received multiple reports of landspouts in northern Wallace County.  They have been short-lived and over rural locations

6:21 p.m.

  • Benkelman – Dundy County, Nebraska – wind damage due to a severe thunderstorm.  Spotter shared a picture from social media of a healthy tree limb 6 inches in diameter down on a truck
  • Storm cloud in Johnson City (Courtesy: Sheri Rixon)
  • Storm cloud in Johnson City (Courtesy: Sheri Rixon)
  • Storm cloud in Liberal (Courtesy: Matt Davis)
  • Storm cloud in Liberal (Courtesy: Matt Davis)
  • Storm cloud in Leoti (Courtesy: Bruce Loy)

Tracking Severe Weather:

RADARS:

Current weather warnings and watches

Watching the Kansas skies:

Free apps

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App:

KSN News App:

Social Media:

Keeping You Safe: