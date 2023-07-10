WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking weather, including severe thunderstorm warnings and watches, in far western Kansas Monday evening.
Storm reports:
7:59 p.m.
- 4 N Colby – Quarter size hail
- 1 W Trenton – Quarter size hail
- 1 W Trendon – 60 MPH wind gust
7:08 p.m.
- Wind gusts now to 68 MPH in Atwood
7:02 p.m.
- 66 MPH wind gust reported 2 N Atwood in Rawlins County
- 7 N Ludell in Rawlins County – report of a 68 MPH wind gust
- Goodland National Weather Service has received multiple reports of landspouts in northern Wallace County. They have been short-lived and over rural locations
6:21 p.m.
- Benkelman – Dundy County, Nebraska – wind damage due to a severe thunderstorm. Spotter shared a picture from social media of a healthy tree limb 6 inches in diameter down on a truck
