WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now is the time to be weather aware in some parts of Kansas. Severe thunderstorms are moving across the state, causing strong winds and hail.
Click here to view the Colby SkyView camera.
KSN’s Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking the storms:
Friday storm reports
5:46 p.m.
- 13 N Edson – Sherman County – Egg sized hail at 3:41 PM MDT
5:32 p.m.
- 2 N Colby – Thomas County – wind gusts of 64 MPH winds at 4:29 PM MDT
5:31 p.m.
- 2 N Colby – Thomas County – wind gusts of 60 MPH at 4:25 PM MDT
5:29 p.m.
- 13 N Edson – Sherman County – wind damage to windows from wind driven hail. Center pivot was blown over.
5:07 p.m.
- 1 NNW Edson – Sherman County – 60 MPH winds and pea sized hail at 4:03 PM MDT
- 10 NNW Goodland – Sherman County – Golf ball sized hail on highway 27 around 3:25 PM MDT
4:45 p.m.
- 13 N Edson – Sherman County – quarter sized hail at 3:38 PM MDT
- 13 N Edson – Sherman County – 60 mph winds at 3:38 PM MDT
4:21 p.m.
- 14 N Ruleton – Sherman County – golf ball sized hail at 3:10 PM MDT. Damage to tree branches and windows.
Tracking Severe Weather:
