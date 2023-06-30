WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now is the time to be weather aware in some parts of Kansas. Severe thunderstorms are moving across the state, causing strong winds and hail.

Storm hitting Colby around 5:36 p.m. on June 30, 2023 (KSN SkyView Network)

Storm hitting Colby around 5:25 p.m. on June 30, 2023 (KSN SkyView Network)

Storm moving into Colby around 4:53 p.m. on June 30, 2023 (KSN SkyView Network)

Storm moving into Atwood around 4:45 p.m. on June 30, 2023 (Courtesy: Ken Ruda)

KSN’s Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking the storms:

Friday storm reports

5:46 p.m.

13 N Edson – Sherman County – Egg sized hail at 3:41 PM MDT

5:32 p.m.

2 N Colby – Thomas County – wind gusts of 64 MPH winds at 4:29 PM MDT

5:31 p.m.

2 N Colby – Thomas County – wind gusts of 60 MPH at 4:25 PM MDT

5:29 p.m.

13 N Edson – Sherman County – wind damage to windows from wind driven hail. Center pivot was blown over.

5:07 p.m.

1 NNW Edson – Sherman County – 60 MPH winds and pea sized hail at 4:03 PM MDT

10 NNW Goodland – Sherman County – Golf ball sized hail on highway 27 around 3:25 PM MDT

4:45 p.m.

13 N Edson – Sherman County – quarter sized hail at 3:38 PM MDT

13 N Edson – Sherman County – 60 mph winds at 3:38 PM MDT

4:21 p.m.

14 N Ruleton – Sherman County – golf ball sized hail at 3:10 PM MDT. Damage to tree branches and windows.

