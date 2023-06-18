WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Damage was reported from storms that moved across Kansas this weekend.

The National Weather Service reported several instances of trees falling and strong winds that knocked down power lines.

Evergy had thousands of customers temporarily without power overnight. To see current power outages, click here.

Hail fell in Sedgwick County. There was flooding in Wallace County. Power lines were down near Liberal High School, as well as trees that fell, and damage done to roofs.

Watch the video above for clips of the hail and flooding, as well as a viewer picture of a storm at Stearman Field Airport while the area was under an active tornado warning.

Winds caused a semi-trailer to overturn in Ford County. The driver was taken to an area hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

Storm rolling in just south of Rolla Saturday evening (Courtesy: Lacey Fitzgerald)

North of Stearman Field Airport

Photo of storm taken just after 10 p.m. in Maize (Courtesy: Kelcey D.)

Courtesy: Clif Gilleland

Following the storm (Courtesy: Clif Gilleland)

Damage in west Wichita

Damage in Benton (Courtesy: Courtesy Deena Baker)

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist Jack Maney tracked storm reports:

Sunday, June 18

4:25 p.m.

Wallace Co. – Law enforcement reports flooding still ongoing in the area 5 mi NNW of Sharon Springs. Areal Flood Warning has been extended to 8:00am Monday.

2:46 a.m.

6:54 p.m. – Report of teacup size hail (3.00″ diam) 2 WSW Tice (Haskell Co.)

1:30 a.m.

12:02 a.m. – Trees 20-25 inches in diameter down in Towanda (Butler Co.)

11:57 p.m. – Power lines down – S Maize Road and 47th St S in Wichita (Sedgwick Co.)

9:56 p.m. – Tstm wind gust of 65 mph – 5 miles NW of Harper (Harper Co.) also 2.00″ rainfall total

12:05 a.m. – Tree tree broke through roof of house and power line down – 650 block of N Maus Lane in Wichita (Sedgwick Co.)

1:01 a.m.

12:53 a.m. 6/18 – Tree fell on house at 780 block of S. Sheridan in Wichita (Sedgwick Co.)

12:58 a.m.

Delayed report – 9:39 am MDT – 2.20″ storm total rainfall 2 miles W of Campus (Gove Co.)

Delayed report – 9:39 am MDT – 2.20″ storm total rainfall Oakley (Logan Co.)

Delayed report – 9:39 am MDT – 2.00″ storm total rainfall 1 mile W of Oakley (Logan Co.)

Delayed report – 9:39 am MDT – 1.80″ storm total rainfall 1 mile N of Oakley (Thomas Co.)

12:52 a.m.

Delated report – 9:39 a.m. MDT Saturday 6/17 – 2.30″ storm total Rainfall 8 miles ESE Mingo (Thomas Co.)

12:48 a.m.

Delayed report – called into dispatch at 12:32 a.m. – Tree went through the roof of a house and power lines down at 250 block of N Sunnyside Road in Haysville (Sedgwick Co.). Several cracks in bedroom wall reported…..everyone safe.

12:13 a.m.

Tree broke through roof of house and knocked down power line on 650 block of maus lane in Wichita.

12 a.m.

5 NW Harper in Harper County, Kansas, 65 MPH wind gust reported with multiple tree limbs down.

Dispatch reports lines down S Maize road and w 47th street south in Wichita and the 200 block of n Sedgwick street in Wichita.

Saturday, June 17

11:55 p.m.

Tree fell on house and lines down. Everybody is safe. 120 block of S Bebe Street in Wichita.

Large tree down at 2nd and main in Towanda.

Lines down 550 block 3 32nd street north and the 630 block s Holyoke ave in Wichita

Multiple lines down called into dispatch. Large tree fell on power lines in 630 block n Valleyview, Wichita/1900 block N Gow Street Wichita/1700 block N Mathewson, Wichita.

Tree fell on power pole, pole on fire 3200 block s McComas ave, Wichita

Power out at Pawnee and Maize/119th area since the line came through, 1 mile west of Wichita.

Couple reports of lines down in the Ark City area.

Powerlines down and large tree limbs down in road way of the 6100 block of e douglas ave.

Power outage in Augusta.

Arcing lines at 6th and Walnut in Augusta.

Bel Aire, 62 MPH wind gust.

Lines down to dispatch E Funston Ave/S. Saint Francis. Tree reported in road. Unknown what size it is. Wichita.

There have been 1 or 2 reports of damage to a residence in Sedgwick County. Location unknown.

10:57 p.m.

Wichita – 71 MPH winds!!!

10:55 p.m

Power flashes reported on the west side of Wichita.

1 SSE Wichita Eisenhower National – 60 MPH winds.

10:46 p.m.

66 MPH wind gust – Hutchinson

10:40 p.m.

5 ESE Norwich – Sumner County

10:39 p.m.

Quarter size hail – 6 ENE Sedgwick

10:36 p.m.

62 MPH winds – Hutchinson

10:35 p.m.

70 MPH winds – Russell

Garfield – Pawnee County – 6 to 8” tree limbs down in city park.

10:23 p.m.

65 MPH wind gust – Ellinwood – Barton County

Quarter size hail – Park City – Sedgwick County

Tree down – Ford – Ford County

Liberal – 65 MPH wind gust – utility poles down/gas station awning destroyed.

4S Kingsdown – 71 MPH wind gust

Liberal – 2 flipped semis

Baseball size hail – Liberal

4N Copeland – Tree down

11 SSE Satanta – 64 MPH wind gust

6 SSE – Ingalls – Golf ball size hail

70 MPH wind gust – Kingman

1 N Sitka/multiple power lines down

9:32 p.m.

NWS reports tornado in Laverne between 7:50 and 7:55 PM.

9:21 p.m.

8:30PM – 67mph wind gust – 1N Jetmore [Hodgeman Co.]

9:10pm – spotter reports 70 mph wind gust – 4mi E of Garfield [Pawnee Co.]

8:48pm – report from law enforcement of homes damaged in Laverne [Harper Co, OK]

7:10pm – 64mph wind gust – 11mi SSE Satanta [Seward Co]

7:15pm – 1.75 in (golf ball) hail – 6mi SSE Ingalls [Gray Co.]

9:03 p.m.

6:20pm – Spotter Report – hail 2.75″ 5 mi SE Floris, OK [Beaver County]

6:11pm – 60mph gust 5 WNW Elkhart [Morton County]

6:23pm – 68mph gust 9 NW Wilburton [Morton County]

6:50pm – 60 mph Wind gust at Lakin [Kearny County]

1E Tice [Haskell county] golf Ball size hail 6:59pm

7:24pm – Sublette – 70mph wind gust [Haskell County]

Reports of flipped semis and baseball hail in Liberal.

8:24pm – 63mph gust at Dodge City airport.

Tracking Severe Weather:

