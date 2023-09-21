WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Storm Prediction Center based out of Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for several counties in northern Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Those counties in Kansas include Rawlins, Thomas, Logan, Decatur, Sheridan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Phillips, Rooks, Smith, Osborne, Jewell and Mitchell. Counties in Oklahoma include Red Willow, Hitchcock and Furnas.

The tornado watch for those counties will be until 10 p.m.

Hugoton storm clouds on Sept. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: Anais Rodriguez)

Hugoton storm clouds on Sept. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: Anais Rodriguez)

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Jack Maney are tracking storm reports from across the state and in Nebraska:

Storm reports:

8:24 p.m.

Golf ball size hail – Neosho Rapids – Lyon County

7:33 p.m.

7 NNW Danbury – Red Willow County – 63 MPH wind gust

7:24 p.m.

Several streets are flooded in McCook with Barnet Park and basements.

7:14 p.m.

Golf ball size hail in Danbury – Red Willow County, NE

6:34 p.m.

Half dollar size hail – 1 SW of McCook

6:08 p.m.

[Gove Co, KS] – 2″ hail reported near Gove via storm chaser on Twitter.

6:03 p.m.

[Red Willow Co, NE] – Golf Ball size hail reported by storm chaser west of McCook.

5:50 p.m.

[Red Willow Co, NE] – 81mph wind gust 9 SSE Culbertson

4:51 p.m.

[Hitchcock Co, NE] – Funnel cloud reported by law enforcement 5 mi W of Culbertson

[Hitchcock Co, NE] – 1.5″ hail in Culbertson

Tracking Severe Weather:

Free apps

Social Media: