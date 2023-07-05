WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are continuing to move through Kansas, and the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team has been busy gathering storm reports.

Storm reports:

2:53 p.m.

  • 5 S Oakley – Logan County – 1 inches
  • 5 S Oakley – Logan County – 1.9 inches
  • 4 S Oakley – Logan County – 2 inches

10 a.m.

  • Garden Plain – Sedgwick County – 3.97 inches
  • 3 WSW Benton – Butler County – 3.81 inches
  • 3 S Valley Center – Sedgwick County – 3.68 inches
  • 3 ESE Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 3.36 inches
  • 1 WSW Bel Aire- Sedgwick County – 3.31 inches
  • 2 N Augusta – Butler County – 2.96 inches
  • 1 W Kingman – Kingman County – 2.35 inches
  • ICT – Sedgwick County – 1.96 inches
  • Jabara Airport (AAO) – Sedgwick County – 3.43 inches

9:26 a.m.

  • 2 E Wichita – Sedgwick County – 3.18 inches
  • 1 SE Parkerville – Morris County – 3.84 inches
  • 4 N Wilsey – Morris County – 2.81 inches
  • 5 NW Reading – Lyon County – 2.45 inches
  • 4 S Grandview Plaza – Geary County – 2.36 inches
  • 6 NNE Carlton – Dickinson County – 2.25 inches
  • Council Grove – Morris County – 2.08 inches

8:14 a.m.

  • 2 WSW Park City – Sedgwick County – 5.03 inches
  • Goddard – Sedgwick County – 2.72 inches
  • 2 W Towanda – Butler County – 4.82 inches
  • 3 N Augusta – Butler County – 2.70 inches

7:16 a.m.

  • 6 SE Selkirk – Wichita County – 1.90 inches
  • 7 NW Leoti – Wichita County – 3.50 inches
  • Jabara Airport Asos – Sedgwick County – 3.36 inches

5:35 a.m.

  • 5 ENE Andover – Butler County – Lightning caused house fire

