WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are continuing to move through Kansas, and the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team has been busy gathering storm reports.
Storm reports:
2:53 p.m.
- 5 S Oakley – Logan County – 1 inches
- 5 S Oakley – Logan County – 1.9 inches
- 4 S Oakley – Logan County – 2 inches
10 a.m.
- Garden Plain – Sedgwick County – 3.97 inches
- 3 WSW Benton – Butler County – 3.81 inches
- 3 S Valley Center – Sedgwick County – 3.68 inches
- 3 ESE Bel Aire – Sedgwick County – 3.36 inches
- 1 WSW Bel Aire- Sedgwick County – 3.31 inches
- 2 N Augusta – Butler County – 2.96 inches
- 1 W Kingman – Kingman County – 2.35 inches
- ICT – Sedgwick County – 1.96 inches
- Jabara Airport (AAO) – Sedgwick County – 3.43 inches
9:26 a.m.
- 2 E Wichita – Sedgwick County – 3.18 inches
- 1 SE Parkerville – Morris County – 3.84 inches
- 4 N Wilsey – Morris County – 2.81 inches
- 5 NW Reading – Lyon County – 2.45 inches
- 4 S Grandview Plaza – Geary County – 2.36 inches
- 6 NNE Carlton – Dickinson County – 2.25 inches
- Council Grove – Morris County – 2.08 inches
8:14 a.m.
- 2 WSW Park City – Sedgwick County – 5.03 inches
- Goddard – Sedgwick County – 2.72 inches
- 2 W Towanda – Butler County – 4.82 inches
- 3 N Augusta – Butler County – 2.70 inches
7:16 a.m.
- 6 SE Selkirk – Wichita County – 1.90 inches
- 7 NW Leoti – Wichita County – 3.50 inches
- Jabara Airport Asos – Sedgwick County – 3.36 inches
5:35 a.m.
- 5 ENE Andover – Butler County – Lightning caused house fire
Tracking Severe Weather:
RADARS:
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
Current weather warnings and watches
Watching the Kansas skies:
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- Skyview Northeast Wichita
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt