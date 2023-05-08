TRENTON, Mo. (AP) — Severe storms tore the roofs off several buildings in northern Missouri and pelted the region with softball-sized hail.

Grundy County Emergency Manager Glen Briggs told KSHB television that several buildings in Trenton, about 100 miles north of Kansas City, sustained serious wind damage when the storm moved through Saturday night. Hail nearly 4-inches in diameter was also reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

No injuries were reported. Weather service experts planned to visit the area Sunday to determine if a tornado caused the damage.

Most of the roof of the Wesley United Methodist Church in downtown Trenton was damaged. Pastor Steve Martin said people used tarps to cover the “big gaping holes” in the sanctuary.

Briggs said at least five other structures on the west side of Trenton sustained major roof damage, and several windows were blown out of buildings downtown.

Large hail and strong winds were also reported in neighboring Harrison and Daviess counties. In one case, hail penetrated the roof of a steel building in Daviess County.