WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For five years in a row, WeatheRate has certified KSN Storm Track 3’s forecasts as the most accurate in Wichita TV and our surrounding area.

“I am proud of the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team. A group of dedicated meteorologists determined to get the forecast right around the clock,” Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman said.

WeatheRate is an independent company that analyzes forecasts across the country. Every day, its analysts carefully look at forecasts in the Wichita television market. They study the KSN Storm Track 3 forecasts and those of the other meteorologists in the area.

The experts at WeatheRate measure how accurate the forecasts were to what actually happened, including high and low temperatures, cloud cover, severe storm hazards, rain, snow, and strong winds.

The analysts also rate the timing of the predicted weather conditions each day and for a four-day forecast.

Based on what they learn, the company scores the forecasts. It adds points every time the forecast is different from what happened. So lower scores indicate the forecast is more accurate.

This past year, ending March 1, KSN Storm Track 3’s score was the lowest, marking the highest accuracy in our area. It is the fifth year for the honor.

