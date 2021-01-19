Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A look at how the jet stream impacts our weather

The jet stream is an area of high wind speeds located above the troposphere in an area called the tropopause.

The jet stream separates the cold and dry air air mass in the north from the warm and moist air to the south. The placement of the jet stream can impact the temperature in our state. When the jet stream tracks to the north, it brings warmer air with it. Temperatures warm almost 10 degrees from today to tomorrow.

When the jet stream falls to the south, a cooler air mass will follow behind. So temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend.

A ridge in the jet stream means more tranquil weather, where a high pressure system will result in clear skies and calmer conditions. On the other side of that, when forecasting, a trough in the jet stream is where to expect the most active weather. The trough out west will bring a small chance for showers to the state by the weekend.