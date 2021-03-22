Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A look back at St. Patrick’s Day Snowfall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A big system passed through last week bringing strong to severe storms Tuesday night and then snow on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day. Snow came down in big flakes but did not accumulate much at all. This is because road temperatures were too warm.

The day before it snowed, the road temperature was 90° in Wichita. That temperature dropped as the system came through, but it was not cold enough for accumulation. The only places that were likely to have some accumulation were grassy surfaces and objects at higher elevations, like the gutters of some local houses.

Here is a picture from KSN Storm Track 3 viewer, Cindy Lawrey, of the snow falling in Belle Plaine.

Because temperatures were so warm, the snowflakes were big and fluffy with a lot of moisture in them. If any accumulation did occur at local houses, it was basically slushy snow.

While temperatures felt cold on Wednesday, it did not actually fall below freezing. The low temperature that day was 33-degrees for Wichita. But at the time of the snow, it was in the mid-thirties.

So why did it snow when temperatures at the surface never fell below freezing? Temperatures aloft were a lot cooler than temperatures at the surface. Ice crystals turned to snow on their way down. Since the warm layer was not deep enough near the surface for them to have enough time to melt before they reached the ground, they stayed in the form of snow. Once they hit the surface they quickly melted on the warm ground.

This phenomenon is typical in March and will impact snowfall totals. For more weather updates from the KSN Storm Track 3 team, head over to KSN.com/weather and reach out to us on social media.

–Meteorologist Taylor Cox