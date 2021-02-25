Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A preview of Kansas’ Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas is designated March 1 – 5. It is hard to believe that we are transitioning away from wintry weather and approaching spring. Time sure does fly by. Please do not let another moment go by without having a discussion with your family about where to go and what to do when severe weather strikes. If you have not done so already, I strongly suggest downloading the free KSN Storm Track 3 weather app. This will alert you if a storm is in your area, show radar and give you updates in our latest weather blog along with so much more at https://www.ksn.com/mobile/.

Each day next week we will focus on different severe weather-related topics. Monday is dedicated to Preparedness. Tuesday is all about Tornadoes. Lightning Safety is reserved for Wednesday with Hail and Wind for Thursday. Friday is for discussing the form of severe weather that kills the most people — flooding. You will hear the Storm Track 3 weather team talk a lot about safety tips related to these topics next week during all of our newscasts on KSN News 3!

A statewide tornado drill will take place Tuesday morning at 10 AM CT/9 AM MT, weather permitting.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been working on a series of special reports to help prepare you before severe storms move into our region. We all want to know what our severe weather seasons hold for us, so I have been looking through the data and analyzing the trends. The report will appear on KSN News 3 at 10 PM Sunday. Monday night at 10 p.m., Meteorologist Ronelle Williams talks to a Towanda resident whose grandparents lost their house in the 1947 Woodward, Oklahoma, Tornado. She does what we all should do before severe weather season starts. Find out what that is in Ronelle’s report!

Tuesday night at 10 p.m., I speak with two former Greensburg residents who lost their house in the 2007 tornado and how that experience influences how they teach today. Wednesday night at 10 p.m., Meteorologist Erika Paige looks into flooding and how powerful that water truly is. We will never forget the disaster on the Turnpike from the early 2000s when a husband lost his wife and children in a flood. Thursday night at 10 p.m., Meteorologist Taylor Cox looks at lightning and the ways to keep yourself and your house safe.

Lots of great information will be provided by our weather team during Severe Weather Awareness Week, starting this Sunday night at 10 p.m. Always remember that our team will be here for you before, during, and after the storm!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman