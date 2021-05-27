Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: A review of confirmed tornadoes from May 26, 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As of this writing, we have had six confirmed tornadoes from the National Weather Service that occurred on May 26, 2021. This included four in Kansas and two in southwest Nebraska. The Wichita and Goodland National Weather Service offices took part in conducting their own separate storm surveys Thursday due to damage.

The tornadoes in Barton and Rice counties were on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale at EF-0.

Additional damage due to tornadoes was reported in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The strongest tornado occurred north of Benkelman, being an EF-2, with winds at 115 MPH. This tornado had a maximum path width of 575 yards.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman