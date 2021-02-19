Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Cool Kansas optics with recent snow

This week we received many cool wintry storm shots that included sun or light pillars and sun dogs!

Sun pillars or light pillars look like a column of light stretching into the sky. We had a series of systems recently that brought snow to the region and the light is actually bouncing off the ice crystals suspended in the air! This is an optical illusion. The moon can cause light pillars as well as street lights. We had a nocturnal light pillar display from Hutchinson.

A sun dog is another optical phenomenon that was widely seen this week. A bright spot on each side of the sun is witnessed along within a 22° halo.

These appear in extreme cold as the sun gets bounced all over the place because of tiny ice crystals. The sun also has to be low in the sky to hit the ice crystals perfectly. Sun dogs are not rare. You just have to be in the right place at the right time to witness this beautiful event.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman