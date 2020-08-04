Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Cooler than average stretch underway

I’m sure you’ve noticed the cooler conditions over the last few days and these temperatures are indeed unseasonably cool. Some of us have not made it out of the 70s for our highs since this past Sunday.

Lows dipped into the 50s which is definitely light jacket weather and something that is a bit unusual for this time of year. We have also felt some humidity relief as much drier air has sunk into Kansas.

We had a strong cold front and a deep trough move into the Plains. All you need to know is a trough is associated with cooler air and that is exactly what we have been feeling. Northerly flow has prevailed and with this deep trough, colder air from Canada has been able to sink into the Central High Plains.

To put this in perspective, high temperatures have surged up into the mid and upper 90s over the last 5 years. 2017 was a bit more seasonable with highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. In 2016 and 2018 we came close to the century mark if not exceeded it. On August 6th of 2018, we climbed to 99° and in August of 2016, we hit 101 on the 3rd.

Over the last 2 decades, the warmest August by far was in 2011. In the first week we had 6 days of 100° temperatures and throughout the entire month, 14 days in triple digits. Wichita hit 111° on August 2nd that year, which was the hottest day in the last 20 years. High pressure at the surface is now shifting eastward and this will turn our winds back around to the south to the southeast as we progress through the remainder of our first week of August.

This will bring a return to more seasonable conditions for this time of year. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s for our second weekend of August which is above average. Temps should be topping out near 92° and we are going to feel both sides of the spectrum this week.

-T.J.