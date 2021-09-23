Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Drought carries over from summer to fall

In Kansas, we know it is either feast or famine when it comes to our weather. We have turned the page to a new season and are taking the drought of summer with us. The northwest corner gets worse and conditions along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line are deteriorating quickly.

Looking back across the state over summer, Wichita had a beneficial June with nearly an inch and a half above average. We then turned significantly drier in July and August. September rains were promising at the beginning of the month, but we have turned drier again.

Salina was dry in June and July, but saw improvements due to heavy storms August into September.

Dodge City has been below average for the majority of summer, finally gaining a little ground in September.

The northwest corner of Kansas needs moisture! Pick your month of summer and rainfall has been below average.

Rainfall does not look promising for the remainder of the work week and the weekend. In fact, temperatures will warm further and dry out even more as winds ramp up. Next week model guidance is pinpointing a mid-week system that will need to be watched from Tuesday through Thursday. Severe weather could also be part of the mix.

The next eight to 14 days from the Climate Prediction Center shows extreme eastern Kansas in a lesser spot for moisture with equal to higher chances farther west. We will take any moisture that we can get!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman