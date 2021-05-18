Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Feast or famine, summer-like pattern in place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rain makes grain and we have needed the moisture! Western Kansas through the southern half of the state has been the driest location leading to the start of this stormy pattern. We have been faced with a few gully washers over the last seven days which will ultimately help out with our drought.

However, some folks have witnessed way too much rain, like up in Natoma, Paradise, and portions of Saline County since this stormy stretch started to take root. Flooding has been a major problem in several parts of the state.

We have seen an uptick in humidity as we were predicting before this wet weather pattern arrived. We have also had a series of disturbances that have triggered storms throughout the region. What goes up, must come down and these systems are transporting a lot of moisture to the ground in a short period of time.

This is a type of pattern we see over the summer. While severe weather has been part of the equation with hail and high winds, heavy rainfall has taken center stage. Due to winds aloft being rather weak, storms are not moving fast at all! General speeds of 10 to 15 MPH, if not moving at all, have been reported with storms over the last few days.

Our drought conditions can change quickly, depending on our weather pattern. Needless to say, our crops along with your flower gardens are hopefully getting some help from this. But, for those who have had way too much rain, let us hope you can catch a break until the pattern shifts.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman