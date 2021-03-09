Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Freezing temperatures will make a return

This past week has been way above average. Overnight lows have dropped to the 40s and 50s. With all of this warm weather, we forget about those temperatures below freezing that will make a return next week. A cold front tomorrow will give those mild temperatures a reality check and pull them back down to normal or below.

The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook shows that Kansas is highlighted in the grey color that shows temperatures way below normal next week.

The week after does not bring much relief. Temperatures stay on the cooler side through middle to late March.

Even though our temperatures lately have been nice and mild, we will more than likely have many more below freezing mornings until the summer heat sets in. The average last freeze is early April for south central Kansas. Mid-April for southwest and our north central counties, and early May for those to the northwest.

–Meteorologist Taylor Cox