Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: How your location impacts hours of daylight

Many have noticed the early sunsets after Daylight Saving Time. The daylight hours will continue to get shorter and shorter as we approach the Winter solstice. How long your days are determined by where you live in the world. This is because the earth is on an axis that tilts away or towards the sun and depicts how much sunlight we will get.

The difference is small but the farther north you live, the less sunlight you get during the winter months.

A regional look at daylight hours shows a greater difference. In Chicago today there is less than 10 hours of sunlight. Oklahoma City however exceeds that amount by about 30 minutes.

If you look at the difference south to north in the U.S., San Antonio has 10 hours and 45 minutes between sunrise and sunset, while Seattle barely reaches 9 and a half. That is over an hour difference.

