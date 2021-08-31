Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Increasing drought as Meteorological Fall begins

It is always a beautiful sight to behold – a lone thunderstorm tracking across the Kansas prairie. Here is a shot I captured Monday evening with our Colby SkyView, looking west towards Goodland. This storm is also kicking up quite a bit of dirt seeing as this part of the state is so dry.

Raindrops have been hard to come by as we wrap up our heated summer months and kick off Meteorological Fall on September 1. We have a deepening drought to the northwest and throughout our central counties, including western Sedgwick County.

Lately, we have been influenced by a strong area of high pressure to the south, effectively baking us and shutting off the faucet, so to speak. Occasionally, this would break down and we would benefit from a brief reduction in heat and some rain that has not been spread equally.

Wichita has picked up 1.72″ of rain this month, which is 2.58″ below average. Goodland is doing poorly with only 0.82″ in August, 2.17″ below average. Dodge City is also below the norm only receiving 1.22″ of rain, making it 1.77″ below. Salina, however, is near average with about a half-inch above.

Rainfall chances continue to look hit or miss even with a breakdown in our heated pattern later this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Breaking free from this deepening drought does not look optimistic yet. In the next 8 to 14 days we will have equal to below-average chances for rain across the Sunflower State.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman