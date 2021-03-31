Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: March moisture in review

We are about to turn the page on March. What a wet month it has been! Pick the 4 cities of Wichita, Dodge City, Goodland and Salina and they all have something in common. Their monthly moisture is above average!

This has been wonderful to see given the drought we have been dealing with in some portions of the state since 2019! We have made significant improvements over the last few weeks.

With temperatures below the surface above freezing, this moisture has been able to sink anywhere from 5 to 50 cm into the ground, benefiting farmers. With the lack of rain lately (Wichita has been dry since March 23), we are noticing that the deeper levels are turning drier. Southwest Kansas could definitely use more down deep into the soil right now.

We have been on a dry stretch, but that will soon change. Next week is looking to turn into a more active and stormy pattern for portions of the country. Dew points are also going to rise, and we could have some storms to keep an eye on in parts of Kansas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman