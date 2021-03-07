Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Moisture not expected until later this week, increasing fire weather concerns

Dry as a bone! Locations up north and west are starved for moisture. Our latest Drought Monitor is telling as to the degree across Kansas.

Temperatures this week will be in the 60s and 70s while pushing the 80s for some communities by mid-week. You take the dry conditions and mix in these warm temperatures with wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH – you have a recipe for dangerous fire weather here in the Heartland.

Until it cools and we get some moisture, we will need to monitor our risk for grass fires going forward. Fire Weather Warnings and watches are already being extended into Monday.

A quick moving system will usher in clouds late Monday into Tuesday. We may see some drizzle with the increase in low level moisture Tuesday for central and eastern Kansas. This will do nothing for us in regards to holding off any grass fires.

As the cold front comes in Wednesday, it is going to apply the brakes. We have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday late in the afternoon and through the evening for areas near the Turnpike.

This front is going to progress slowly southward near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and stall again. This will be the focus for rain Friday.

As a stronger system comes in next weekend, rain will overspread a good portion of the state. As colder air works in to the north and west, rain will switch over to snow.

This is not going to be a drought-busting system, but it will help! We will take any moisture that we can get now that we are in our peak wildfire season.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman