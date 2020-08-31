Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Much of Kansas ringing in below average for rainfall to end August

As August comes to a close, many of us are still dealing with drought conditions. The worst of it is in place out west which is where extreme drought is taking place.

In the Wichita Metro, we are now seeing dry to moderate conditions. This has been helped out by the lack of rainfall throughout August. Most locations saw below-average rains, and well below average at that.

One location in Kansas that did see above-average rainfall was Goodland because of the active weather pattern we were dealing with. Northwesterly flow contributed to that, with disturbances tracking through the Central High Plains. We are looking to remain wetter as we head through the next week or so as northwesterly flow takes back over.

Waves of moisture will be ushered our way, with some rain possible as we kick-start September. Some rain could be heavy at times which will bring some relief from the rather dry weather.

More rain is possible early next week as a strong cold front moves through. As we progress further into the future, a drier weather pattern looks to take shape with a good chance of below-average rainfall into the middle of the month.

Have great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer