Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Peak of severe weather season, our chances this week

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

May is our peak month when it comes to severe weather in Kanas. The clash of dry and cooler air from the north meets up with moist air from the south. They do not like each other and thunderstorms will erupt.

We have seen many tornadoes during the first week of May in Kansas’ history. May 3, 1999, Haysville and South Wichita were hit by a tornado that was rated an F-4.

Today back in 2007, Greensburg was hit by an EF-5 tornado that devastated the majority of the town.

Look at a sampling of tornadoes that have occurred in Kansas since 1950 on May 4 alone.

Right now, our severe storm chances are low even with a system coming in overnight. Our dew points are low and the instability is not that high.

Looking ahead over the next week, we do increase our moisture supply with an atmosphere that grows more unstable by the weekend. As conditions stay unsettled next week, severe storm chances look to drop with a reduction in temperatures, dew points and not much instability.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather