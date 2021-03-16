Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The impact of the dew point

The dew point measures the amount of moisture in the air. A higher dew point will indicate more moisture. The opposite is also true – the lower the dew point, the less moisture is available in the air. The amount of moisture can change at different levels of the atmosphere, but right now, take a look at the surface dew point and how that impacts our daytime highs and overnight lows.

One thing to note about the dew point is that the air temperature cannot drop below the dew point. Therefore when the Storm Track 3 weather team determines the overnight lows, we know that it cannot drop below a certain point. If the temperature and the dew point meet, that is an indication that the air is completely saturated or we are at 100% humidity. This means that our current conditions will be either fog or rain.

The farther away the temperature is from the dewpoint, the drier the air will be. This does not mean that it cannot still feel humid outside. As the temperature rises then more moisture is allowed to be let in.

Since water has a different heat capacity than dry air, it will require more work to change the temperature. In other words, it is harder for the temperature to change in a moist area than a dry area. Our dew points today show drier air out west and more moisture to the east. If it was a perfectly sunny day and that was the only thing impacting temperatures then most likely those out west would warm much quicker than those to the east. Similarly when sundown approaches, then temperatures will fall quickly out west due to the drier air and slower to the east.

The dew point is another tool that we use to determine severe weather potential. The increase in moisture will also increase instability, leading to stronger storms.

–Meteorologist Taylor Cox