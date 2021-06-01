Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Tuesday’s funnels explained

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the heat of the day Monday, isolated showers and thunderstorms developed over central Kansas. A few folks like Nikki near Lyons witnessed a funnel hovering over the Kansas prairie.

We have colder air aloft with plenty of moisture around the region. Water droplets condensed and a rotating column of air high in the atmosphere produced these funnels.

There was little risk of these funnels touching the ground and causing damage, and as a result, no tornado warnings were ever issued.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman