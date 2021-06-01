Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Tuesday’s funnels explained

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the heat of the day Monday, isolated showers and thunderstorms developed over central Kansas. A few folks like Nikki near Lyons witnessed a funnel hovering over the Kansas prairie.

We have colder air aloft with plenty of moisture around the region. Water droplets condensed and a rotating column of air high in the atmosphere produced these funnels.

There was little risk of these funnels touching the ground and causing damage, and as a result, no tornado warnings were ever issued.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories