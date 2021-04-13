Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: When to expect 80s and 90s on average

Temperatures last week were way above average for this time of the year. The average right now is 67 degrees Fahrenheit. We already saw temperatures warm to the 80s several days in March. This is not out of the norm. We usually hit at least one 80 degree day in March. Earlier in the month on average for Dodge City and later in the month for both Wichita and Salina.

Temperatures will slowly warm as summer approaches and that average will climb from 67 degrees Fahrenheit today to the 70s then the 80s. The first day that the average reaches 80 degrees is in late May for most, but not until early June for Goodland.

The first 90 degree day usually comes around mid to late May. The average will not reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit until June for most, and early July in Goodland.

We were a bit spoiled with the summer-like heat in March. The cooler weather this week begs the question about when this heat will return and when do we usually get those warm 80 and 90 degree temperatures? Do not expect it anytime soon. This week will be way below average with highs in the 50s to end the week and even in the 30s and 40s out west.

-Meteorologist Taylor Cox