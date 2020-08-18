Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Where has the heat gone and is it coming back?

It’s been a fairly comfortable last few days but is this trend going to continue? The pattern that we have been in has kept the heat well to our west. The warmth has been locked up in places like Arizona, Utah, California, and New Mexico.

This does look to change a little as we progress toward the weekend. We have been on the eastern edge of the ridge of high pressure and disturbances continue to track our way as a result. That has kept our temps in check.

Here at home, our temps do remain below average but seasonable for the latter half of Summer. The average is 91° for this time of August. Notice what happens by the weekend, the heat is creeping back in. But why is this happening? That ridge of high pressure that has been parked to our west begins to shift closer to us here at home.

The 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center does keep the hottest of conditions to our west. In the longer-range, the warmth is looking it tries to make a return to Kansas.

Western communities will stand the best chance of feeling that heat, at least right now. Make sure you stay with the Storm Track 3 Team for the latest.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer