Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Wildfires continue to ravage Western U.S., smoke/haze impacts Kansas

With the dry conditions in the Western United States, fires continue to burn uncontrollably for our neighbors in Colorado and beyond. Storms didn’t bring much rain to those areas, but brought lightning which has contributed to additional fires. Thousands of acres have burned as a result of these wildfires and with dry weather persisting toward the weekend, little relief is anticipated.

Fires have ravaged California, Montana, Oregon, and Washington just to name a few. Today the air quality is poor for several states and Air Quality Alerts are in effect.

High pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere steers the flow in our direction here in Kansas and has ushered in smoke and haze. A cold front has also been tracking through the viewing area which has aided in that wind switch to the north pumping the smoke in our direction.

This combo has created filtered sunshine through a veil of smoke higher in the sky.

If you are a person that has respiratory issues, you will be impacted by this haze so make sure you limit outdoor exposure. This includes people with asthma, emphysema, COPD, and complications with COVID-19. We will continue to deal with this murky sky into the days ahead as high pressure holds strong to our west.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist T.J. Springer