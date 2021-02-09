Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Wind Chill Awareness

We are going to reach some near record breaking temperatures this next week. With this unfriendly cold, it is important to remember that the wind chill could be dangerously cold at times.

When the wind hits the body, it significantly cools the body quicker than a lack of wind. The wind chill is the temperature that the body feels which is why it is often called the “feels like” temperature. In an environment with no wind, the body is more likely to hold in body heat. In a windy environment, the wind will push the heat away from the body. The stronger the wind, the lower the wind chill.

The wind chill calculation is a complicated equation that involves the temperature and wind at the surface as the main variables. Below is a chart that shows the wind chill for each temperature over the past 24 hours. The calculation is only applicable for temperatures under 50 F.

To prevent frostbite or hypothermia, dress in layers. The more layers you have, the less likely the wind is to hit the skin. Cover your extremities because you will lose heat quickly in areas like your head, hands, and toes. Additionally, limit your time outdoors and if you have to be outside for long periods of time, find breaks to go indoors and get warm.

–Meteorologist Taylor Cox