WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The storm that has been moving across Kansas is partly responsible for a car crashing off of Interstate 235 Wednesday morning. The crash also closed southbound I-235 at Kellogg during rush hour.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup was headed north on I-235 when it hydroplaned, hit the median, and then rolled at least three times before coming to rest on southbound I-235.

Troopers say the two Wichita men in the truck have what are believed to be minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital to be checked.

Wichita (Courtesy Nolan Roth/City of Wichita)

Goddard (Courtesy Shanea Velazquez)

Goddard (Courtesy Shanea Velazquez)

Wellington (Courtesy Lonnie Cooper)

Troopers route traffic off of southbound I-235 at Kellogg, June 21, 2023. (Courtesy KDOT)

Traffic backs up on I-235 after troopers close southbound lanes due to a crash, June 21, 2023. (Courtesy KDOT)

