WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The storm that has been moving across Kansas is partly responsible for a car crashing off of Interstate 235 Wednesday morning. The crash also closed southbound I-235 at Kellogg during rush hour.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup was headed north on I-235 when it hydroplaned, hit the median, and then rolled at least three times before coming to rest on southbound I-235.
Troopers say the two Wichita men in the truck have what are believed to be minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital to be checked.
