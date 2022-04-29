WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is taking precautions with the expensive aircraft assigned to Wichita.

The KSN Storm Track 3 team has intense storms in the forecast for a large portion of Kansas. There is a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Due to the risk of weather damage, McConnell said some of its inbound planes are being rerouted. Also, several aircraft at the base are being sent to other bases.

The planes still on the base will be put in hangars for protection.

Once the storms have moved through, the planes will return to McConnell.