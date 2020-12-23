Strong wind blows across Kansas, topples semi

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansas counties are under a High Wind Warning this afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., KSN learned that an empty semi-truck blew over on K-61 at NE 60th in Pratt County. Dispatchers were not able to tell us if there are any injuries from the crash. K-61 is closed to through traffic until approximately 5:30 p.m.

Pratt County has been getting sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles an hour with some gusts reach 46 miles an hour.

KSN viewer Pastor Robert Hendrix, Jr. sent us a video of the high wind about 25 miles north of Satanta. In his video, you can see the tumbleweeds blowing across the land.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the wind will relax from west to east heading into the early overnight hours, but it will still be breezy.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories