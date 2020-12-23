Strong wind blows across Kansas, topples semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansas counties are under a High Wind Warning this afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., KSN learned that an empty semi-truck blew over on K-61 at NE 60th in Pratt County. Dispatchers were not able to tell us if there are any injuries from the crash. K-61 is closed to through traffic until approximately 5:30 p.m.

Pratt County has been getting sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles an hour with some gusts reach 46 miles an hour.

KSN viewer Pastor Robert Hendrix, Jr. sent us a video of the high wind about 25 miles north of Satanta. In his video, you can see the tumbleweeds blowing across the land.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the wind will relax from west to east heading into the early overnight hours, but it will still be breezy.