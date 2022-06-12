WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s not summer just yet, but Kansans are feeling the burn.

“It is hot. We’ve had lots of water. Lots of fluids,” said Brian Smith on Sunday at Cowtown. “Thank gosh, we’ve got trees and some shade trees.”

Brian brought the first annual Midwest Volkswagen Roundup to Cowtown.

“We got 52 cars here. It’s an unusual mix with Cowtown but a great turnout,” said Smith.

People were getting creative to stay cool with a dog days of summer feel.

“Just stay in the shade and plenty of water,” said Charles Mizer.

Mizer brought his 1960’s red notchback Volkswagen to the event in the heat.

“I like this car mostly because it was a gift from my wife,” said Mizer. “And everybody’s got a memory of a Volkswagen. Everybody grew up and has something to do with a Volkswagen Bug.”

Cowtown also had actors portraying wild west gunslingers in full dress. Some were wearing wool.

“How do you beat the heat? You don’t,” said reenactor Robert Johnston. “But we love history and teaching history even in the heat.”

Others enjoying the day’s heat in the shade were tanking down the water.

And root beer.

“Ah, oh no. It’s hot,” said Sean Thompson on the boardwalk at Cowtown. “Root beer. Gotta have that root beer out here.”