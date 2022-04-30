WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the sun came up Saturday morning, residents of Andover and Rosalia came out to assess the damage from Friday night tornadoes.

With the sound of smoke alarms from damaged homes going off around the area, the destruction was apparent as residents got their first looks at destroyed homes and tossed cars.

The tornado that hit Andover first developed in the area of southeast Wichita before moving northeast.

KSN meteorologist Ronelle Williams caught video of the tornado in its earlier stages near his home when it was approaching Andover.

Chief Chad Russell, Andover Fire Department, said the sirens were sounding before the tornado hit.

“It spun up very quickly. I was watching the weather very closely, and as soon as the warning could be sent, it was out there,” Russell said.

If you want to help out, you can contact the Andover Police Department or the Andover Fire Department. They ask that people not come to the area because they are still trying to assess the damage and make sure people are accounted for.

Terry Herl owns a mobile home park in the Andover area.

“We were outside when it came through. It looked like, have you ever seen one of those dirt devils? That’s what it looked like, but then it got big,” Herl said. “This is really tore up out here.”

The City of Wichita reported that the Wichita Police Department and Wichita Fire Department have been sent to Andover to assist.

They report no significant injuries though there are a few patients in Wichita hospitals.

U.S. Highway 54 is closed from 159th to Santa Fe Lake Road due to damage.

There will be a news conference around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. We will carry that live on KSN and KSN.com.