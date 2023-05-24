WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coughing and sneezing, echoing just about everywhere. Allergies are tougher to manage this year, and doctors say there are several factors.

“It’s just horrible,” said Wichitan, William Brittendall.

Many are reaching for the tissues or allergy meds right now.

“Lot of stuffy nose, lot of runny nose, my eyes feel like they have sand in it just really bad,” said Brittendall.

Assistant Professor and Dr. Tessa Rohrberg with the University of Kansas (KU) Family & Community Medicine said each year, allergies get worse.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen it quite like this before,” said Dr. Rhorberg.

The swing in temperatures between day and night, rain, and humidity are all contributing factors.

“In addition to the normal spring plants and grasses growing, there are perhaps more molds, different mushrooms, and things like that are coming up all over,” said Dr. Rohrberg.

At the same time, summer colds are also popping up.

“I have seen some cases of strep throat that are a little bit perhaps atypical for this time of year,” said Dr. Rohrberg.

To fight allergies and other illnesses, Dr. Rohrberg said to wash your hands, stay hydrated, and get some rest.

If symptoms persist, she recommends you call your doctor.

She said she has not seen an increase in the flu or COVID-19.

Dr. Rohrberg expects allergy symptoms to start to go away as temperatures get hotter.