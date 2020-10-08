Taylor’s Forecast: Another warm day, but fall is in the forecast

The heat will make a return today, but not as strong as yesterday. Highs will still reach the mid 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Wind speeds will increase this afternoon. Due to the dry, warm, and windy conditions fire danger will be a concern today.

Most of our counties in the western half of the state are under a Red Flag Warning from 1 to 7 this evening.

Smoke will also be visible again today from the wildfires out west.

A system that will bring rain to Washington and portions of the west will help to clear air in those regions. This system will track our way bringing the potential for clearer skies this weekend.

Shower chances are slim with this disturbance. The best chances are to the north with rainfall amount very low. Temperatures will cool as this system approaches. We will return to the 60s and 70s next week.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall again Friday night. As of 1 this morning, Delta is a category 2 hurricane and expected to intensify as it tracks northwest in the Gulf. Winds are sustained near 100 mph with stronger gusts.

There are many watches in place right now along the Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida coasts for storm surge anywhere from 1 to 11 ft. The far outer bands of this system are already reaching the Gulf Coast.