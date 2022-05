(Courtesy: Stephen Jones / LSM)

MORTON, Texas (NBC) – A massive mile-wide tornado was captured on video Monday on the ground near Morton, Texas.

A storm chaser captured the image of the wedge tornado as it moved slowly, kicking up dirt.

In the video, you can hear debris hitting the vehicle as it approached the twister. It grew to be about a mile wide.

The tornado caused some damage and power outages in the area.