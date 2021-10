WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some intense storms made their way across Missouri Sunday evening. KSN Storm Tracker Tad Schnakenberg caught a tornado on camera near Grantsville, Missouri.

Grantsville, Missouri (Courtesy KSN Storm Tracker Tad Schnakenberg)

He also got some pictures of the damage left behind.

It is too soon to know if there is more damage or if there are any injuries.